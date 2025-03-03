The 8 Best-Dressed Show Stoppers At The Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

This year, the Oscars red carpet saw a mix of old Hollywood elegance, avant-garde couture, and modern minimalism, with celebrities showcasing bold fashion statements that will be remembered for years to come.

The 97th Academy Awards proved to be a dazzling display of Hollywood glamour, with A-listers stepping out in their most stunning ensembles.

From classic silhouettes to daring designs, here are the 8 best-dressed stars at the 2025 Oscars who truly stole the show.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande had all eyes on her as she arrived in a breathtaking Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown in her signature blush pink. The structured, strapless satin ballgown featured an architectural waistline with layers of delicate tulle, giving her an ethereal, almost fairytale-like appearance. Her subtle diamond jewelry and sleek updo perfectly complemented the dress, making her one of the night’s most unforgettable fashion moments.

Demi Moore

A true Hollywood icon, Demi Moore exuded timeless elegance in a crystal-embroidered Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The mermaid-style dress, with its plunging neckline and pleated hip detailing, fit her like a dream, accentuating her statuesque frame. With her signature long, dark hair flowing effortlessly and minimal accessories, Moore proved that sometimes, simplicity speaks volumes.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo turned heads in an ultra-dramatic Louis Vuitton gown in deep forest green. The voluminous silhouette featured oversized shoulders, a regal neckline, and a sweeping full skirt, making her one of the boldest fashion risk-takers of the night. With her signature bold manicure and diamond-encrusted earrings, Erivo once again demonstrated why she is one of Hollywood’s most daring fashion icons.

Selena Gomez

Channeling vintage Hollywood, Selena Gomez stepped onto the red carpet in a shimmering pink Ralph Lauren gown that hugged her curves beautifully. The figure-hugging silhouette, adorned with hand-sewn Rosemont crystals, was reminiscent of classic movie stars from the golden era of cinema. Pairing the look with short, wavy locks and a diamond necklace, Gomez embodied pure, sophisticated glamour.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning looked like a dream in a white lace gown cinched at the waist with a black bow belt. The delicate detailing of the dress, paired with her graceful updo and a statement diamond necklace, created a truly enchanting red carpet moment. Fanning’s ability to blend romantic, vintage aesthetics with modern elegance solidified her as one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Timothée Chalamet

When it comes to men’s fashion, Timothée Chalamet never disappoints. This year, he opted for a pale yellow double-breasted cropped suit jacket with matching straight-leg pants. The subtle yet daring choice was both elegant and unconventional, proving once again that Chalamet is one of the most stylish actors of his generation.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o embodied elegance in a Chanel gown featuring pearl straps, a sparkling bodice, and an ivory bow. The structured yet soft silhouette gave her a regal presence, while the pleated skirt added movement and fluidity to her ensemble. With her radiant confidence and flawless styling, Nyong’o once again cemented her status as a red carpet fashion favorite.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling shimmered in an Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with three-dimensional silver leaf embroidery. The delicate, nature-inspired detailing added a dynamic and ethereal quality to her look, while the sleek silhouette highlighted her graceful figure. With minimal accessories and a soft updo, Kaling’s understated yet luxurious fashion choice was one of the evening’s standout moments.

