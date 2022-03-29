“The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the Academy wrote on Twitter.

The Academy has finally spoken out on the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has distanced itself from the event, which is likely to go down as one of the most infamous in the Oscar’s 94-year history, stating that it does not encourage “violence in any form.”

On Monday, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Will’s actions of Sunday night and launched an inquiry into his slapping of Chris.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy wrote on Twitter.

However, they followed it up with unrelated words saying: “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Will Smith walked on to the Oscar stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, in a chaotic, viral event that many assumed had to be planned.

Minutes later, the 53-year-old actor won the best actor Oscar for his work in “King Richard,” making him the cynosure of attention at the 94th Academy Awards, both good and negative.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, Rock, whose immediate reaction was to come up with another wisecrack, declined to seek charges against Smith.

“Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock, who was on stage to announce the best documentary feature award, said as millions watched the action live on their screens.

Smith mentioned the event and apologised to the Academy for what had happened earlier in his emotional acceptance speech after winning the best actor award. He didn’t, however, identify Rock or apologise to him.

“I would like to apologise to the Academy. I’d want to apologise to all of my fellow nominees “”I’m sorry,” he sobbed.

Smith also expressed hope that the Academy will “welcome” him back.

The tense discussion began innocently enough. Before announcing the winner of the best documentary feature, Rock, 57, decided to make a joke about Pinkett-Smith.

He stated that Pinkett-Smith may appear in “G.I. Jane 2.”