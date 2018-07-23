Versatile actor Anupam Kher is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the movie is based on Sanjaya Baru’s 2014 memoir of the same name The Accidental Prime Minister. Produced by Bohra Bros, the movie will star Bollywood celebs like Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru (political commentator), Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi’s daughter), Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi’s son) and Vimal Verma as Lalu Prasad Yadav. Written by Mayank Tewari, The Accidental Prime Minister will hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the glimpse of the upcoming political drama starring Anupam Kher, Akshay Khanna, Suzanne Bernet and Aahana Kumra. Take a look at the photos Adarsh shared from the sets of The Accidental Prime Minister, which will arrive on Christmas, this year.
Arriving Christmas 2018… #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, the political drama starring Anupam Kher, to release on 21 Dec 2018… Costars Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert and Aahana Kumra… Directed by Vijay Gutte… Here's a glimpse of the film: pic.twitter.com/T6Yd5w9pR8
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2018
The actor who will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was noted saying that he was amused and confused at the beginning of the movie, The Accidental Prime Minister but later when he read the script, it blew his mind. He considers the movie as a challenge to the actor in him. The movie was a brilliant experience for Kher as he enjoyed shooting in Delhi and London. Sincere to his professional and a trained professional actor, Anupam was amazed to get a script without a struggle.
I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviously someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in Skipton, UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself.🙏 #AnActorPrepares #PowerOfSocialMedia
Introducing @vijay.gutte, the dynamic director of our movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. It is his debut film but he has an amazing grasp of the medium. He is unassuming and wonderfully focused. He is caring and stubborn. I am glad he chose this film as his first one. He will need your wishes and blessings.👍🙏😍 #SwipeLeft @tapmofficial @sunil_s_bohra
The actor was last seen in Baa Baaa Black Sheep starring Manjari Phadnis and Manish Paul which was released on March 23, 2018. He was even a part of Siddharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpai, Rakul Preet’s Aiyaari and Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2.