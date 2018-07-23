The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur, and Vimal Verma will hit the theatres on December 21, this year. Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's directorial is based on the 2014 memoir The Accidental Prime Minister written by Sanjaya Baru. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the glimpse of the upcoming political drama.

Versatile actor Anupam Kher is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie The Accidental Prime Minister. Helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the movie is based on Sanjaya Baru’s 2014 memoir of the same name The Accidental Prime Minister. Produced by Bohra Bros, the movie will star Bollywood celebs like Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru (political commentator), Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi’s daughter), Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi’s son) and Vimal Verma as Lalu Prasad Yadav. Written by Mayank Tewari, The Accidental Prime Minister will hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the glimpse of the upcoming political drama starring Anupam Kher, Akshay Khanna, Suzanne Bernet and Aahana Kumra. Take a look at the photos Adarsh shared from the sets of The Accidental Prime Minister, which will arrive on Christmas, this year.

Arriving Christmas 2018… #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, the political drama starring Anupam Kher, to release on 21 Dec 2018… Costars Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert and Aahana Kumra… Directed by Vijay Gutte… Here's a glimpse of the film: pic.twitter.com/T6Yd5w9pR8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2018

The actor who will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was noted saying that he was amused and confused at the beginning of the movie, The Accidental Prime Minister but later when he read the script, it blew his mind. He considers the movie as a challenge to the actor in him. The movie was a brilliant experience for Kher as he enjoyed shooting in Delhi and London. Sincere to his professional and a trained professional actor, Anupam was amazed to get a script without a struggle.

The actor was last seen in Baa Baaa Black Sheep starring Manjari Phadnis and Manish Paul which was released on March 23, 2018. He was even a part of Siddharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpai, Rakul Preet’s Aiyaari and Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2.

