Anupam Kher shares the first look of Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra from the film The Accidental Prime Minister. Mathur and Kumra will be seen playing the role of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the movie. Aahana Kumra was noted saying that she is excited to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi for Vijay Gutte's film.

Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. The legendary star recently took to his Twitter account to share the first look of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from the film. Actor Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra will be seen playing the role of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in the upcoming film. The Saaransh star shared the photos of him dressed up as Singh, in conversation to Aahana essaying the role of Priyanka Gandhi while Arjun in the background playing the role of Indira Gandhi’s grandson Rahul Gandhi.

Kher shared the photo on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Introducing @arjun__mathur as #ShriRahulGandhi and @aahanakumra as #MsPriyankaGandhi.🙏 #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @tapmofficial #2004 #OathCeremony #VijayGutte @sunil_s_bohra.”

Aahana Kumra was noted saying that she is excited to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the upcoming political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. She even added that it is important for her to look right in the movie because a lot of characters from the film are real people from our system.

The Special 26 star earlier in an interview was noted saying that he took six months to get the character right. He thinks, it is the most difficult film for him as he is the most visible man and it is not easy to portray such a known personality like former prime minister Manmohan Singh. He said that the world knows Singh, his language and movement which makes it more difficult for the actor. The much-anticipated movie will also star Akshaye Khanna playing the key role of Sanjay Baru.

