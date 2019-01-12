The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 1: After facing a series of ups and downs, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna's political flick The Accidental Prime Minister has finally released this weekend. Helmed by debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is based on the former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru's book that goes by the same name.

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna’s latest political flick The Accidental Prime Minister has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend. Based on the Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru’s book that goes by the same name, the film has received mixed reviews from the film critics. While the acting of Anuman Kher as Former PM Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Sanjaya Baru has been praised, the question of whether the film is a propaganda film still looms large.

At the cinema screens, The Accidental Prime Minister has clashed with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri that is based on 2016 surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army. With this, three big Tollywood releases, namely, Rajinikanth’s Petta, Ajith’s Viswasam and Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama have also released this weekend but they are not likely to have any significant impact on the biz. of the film.

According to early trade estimates, Anupam Kher’s political flick is likely to Rs 3-4 crore on Day 1 at the box office. As Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba continues to lead the box office race and set new records, it is yet to be seen if the film manages to set the cash counters ringing.

Helmed by debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film has been bankrolled by Rudra Productions and Pen India. Along with Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, The Accidental Prime Minister also stars actors like Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi.

