The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 2: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur starrer The Accidental Prime Minister has managed to garner decent digits at the box office collection on Day. The film which is helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte is bankrolled by Sunil Bohra and Dhaval Gada under the banners of Rudra Productions (UK), Bohra Bros. and Pen India Limited.

The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 2: Despite clashing with Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike at the box office, The Accidental Prime Minister managed to garner decent digits at the box office office on Day 1. The film that stars Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur has so far earned Rs 3,50 crore, according to Box Office India. Based is on Sanjaya Baru’s book who was the media advisor of Dr Manmohan Singh (who served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014).

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, The Accidental Prime Minister picked a grip at the ticket counter in the evening of its first day release. The film that was in imelight for all wrong reasons is still not screened in all the theatres of the country due to ongoing protests against the makers of the movie who are accused of putting in wrong facts in the film that showcases the wrong side of Congress party. Congress leaders came the objections and infact an FIR was filed against Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khannna. Talking about the digits, it has garnered over 4.50 crore at box office.

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister picked up from evening shows onwards… Records decent numbers on Day 1… Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. India biz. #TAPM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2019

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is bankrolled by Sunil Bohra and Dhaval Gada under the banners of Rudra Productions (UK), Bohra Bros. and Pen India Limited. Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur, Abdul Quadir, Vimal Verma, Avtar Saini, Anil Rastogi, Ajit Satbhai and Chitragupta Sinha starrer will release in Tamil and Telugu language on January 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More