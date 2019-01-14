The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 3: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's latest release The Accidental Prime Minister is heading forward in the box office race at a steady pace. In two days at the box office, the political flick has earned an estimated collection of Rs 9 crore. At the theatrical screens, The Accidental Prime Minister is facing a stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Amid heightened cynicism and flak, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s political flick The Accidental Prime Minister finally hit the theatrical screens on January 11. The film is based on former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru’s book that goes by the same name. Released alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister has managed to remain steady at the box office despite several screenings of the film being halted across the country.

In 2 days at the box office, The Accidental Prime Minister has earned an estimated collection of Rs 9 crore, as per reports by Box Office India. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to reveal that the political flick opened by earning Rs 4.5 crore on Day 1.

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister picked up from evening shows onwards… Records decent numbers on Day 1… Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. India biz. #TAPM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2019

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is leading the box office race with Rs 20.63 crore. With a lot of political buzz around the film, The Accidental Prime Minister is making the audience intrigued to watch the film in theatrical screens.

The growth in the biz. of Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister has impacted Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. In its third week at the box office, Simmba has earned Rs 219.54 crore. Along with Anupam Kher, The Accidental Prime Minister boasts of a strong performance by Akshaye Khanna.

