The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection Day 4: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur, Abdul Quadir, Vipin Sharma, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, Anish Kuruvilla, Hansal Mehta and Archana Sharma starrer The Accidental Prime Minister garners over Rs 11.90 crore on its opening weekend. Helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is bankrolled by Sunil Bohra and Dhaval Gada under the banners of Rudra Productions (UK), Bohra Bros. and Pen India Limited. The much-anticipated movie based on former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru’s book, The Accidental Prime Minister.

Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister before its release on January 11, was on headlines for all wrong reasons. According to some of the Congress members, the film which is based on Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure in the Parliament as the Prime Minister for over 10 years, showcases facts that are not real. With film facing releasing issues, The Accidental Prime Minister managed to earn good digits at the box office collection. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film had a slow start at the box office but picked up from evening shows.

On the other hand, Uri: The Surgical Strikes starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam is doing well at the ticket counters. The film which was released on the same date as The Accidental Prime Minister has so far garnered over Rs 46.24 crore at the box office. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film will cross Rs 50 crore today i.e. January 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More