The Accidental Prime Minister box office prediction: Anupam Kher-starrer biographical movie The Accidental Prime Minister is likely to quench the thirst of the fans on January 11, 2019 tomorrow. The film is likely to clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Ajit Kumar-starrer Viswasam. It is said that it will be a strong fight between the three but many trade analyst and film critics also said that the final battle will be between Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister in the Hindi belt.

Concentrating upon, the Box office collection of Anupam Kher-starrer, it is predicted that due to the widespread controversies revolving around, the film has garnered more attention and has become a gossip point for the fans which has increased its say in the markets. Moreover, the storyline of the film has gained them more popularity and has also created a political buzz among the fans. As an icing on the cake, the popular actor Anupam Kher is portraying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh which has also created a lot of curiosity among the fans. So after pondering upon all these points, the film is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crores on its first day of the release. The Accidental Prime Minister is actually based on a book, which is authored by Sanjaya Baru, who was the media advisor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from the year 2004 to 2008.

