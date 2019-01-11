The Accidental Prime Minister celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is finally in theatres now. Helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is bankrolled by Sunil Bohra and Dhaval Gada under the banners of Rudra Productions (UK), Bohra Bros. and Pen India Limited.

The Accidental Prime Minister celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur starrer The Accidental Prime Minister is finally in theatres now. The much-anticipated film based on Sanjaya Baru, the media advisor of Dr Manmohan Singh who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 is expected to garner good digits as the box office. Ever since the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister was released on YouTube, it has created a buzz in the industry.

The objection was raised against the makers and actors of The Accidental Prime Minister over the distortion of facts that showcase the incorrect facts about Dr Manmohan Singh om the movie that hit the theatres today i.e. January 11. Some Congress members were noted saying that they will not let the movie release in the country due to the facts while BJP praised the work of the entire Accidental Prime Minister’s makers by saying that the movie narrates the tale of a family who ruled the country for 10 years.

Helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is bankrolled by Sunil Bohra and Dhaval Gada under the banners of Rudra Productions (UK), Bohra Bros. and Pen India Limited. Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur, Abdul Quadir, Vimal Verma, Avtar Saini, Anil Rastogi, Ajit Satbhai and Chitragupta Sinha starrer will release in Tamil and Telugu language on January 18.

Here’s The Accidental Prime Minister celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App