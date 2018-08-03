The Accidental Prime Minister director, Vijay Ratnakar Gutte has been arrested by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGSTI) in Mumbai for alleged GST fraud of worth Rs 34 crore, reported the Indian Express on Friday, August 3.

The Accidental Prime Minister director, Vijay Ratnakar Gutte has been arrested by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGSTI) in Mumbai for alleged GST fraud of worth Rs 34 crore, reported the Indian Express on Friday, August 3. According to the report, Vijay Gutte was booked under Section 132 (1)(c) of the CGST Act. The act is applicable when an entity or an organisation takes an advantage of input tax credit by using bills and invoices that have been issued without any supply of goods or services. The court documents have suspected that the Vijay Gutte’s firm, VRG Digital Corp Pvt Ltd has taken “fake invoices.” The fake invoices also include GST of Rs 34 crore for several services that were received from Horizon Outsource Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Besides this, the firm has also claimed a cash refund of Rs 28 crore from the government against CENVAT on the basis of these fake invoices. Also, Vijay Gutte is a son of sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte, who has also contested the 2014 assembly polls from Gangakhed in Parbhani district. He contested as a candidate of the BJP-led alliance but lost. As per the rules, Vijay Gutte will be liable to a fine of imprisonment for up to five years, if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Vijay Gutte’s directorial, The Accidental Prime Minister, starring Anupam Kher is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Produced by Bohra Bros, the movie will star Bollywood celebs like Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru (political commentator), Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi, Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi’s daughter), Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi’s son) and Vimal Verma as Lalu Prasad Yadav.

