The Accidental Prime Minister is one of those movies which make a headline every day because of its high controversial capacity. Since the time makers have dropped its trailer, the audience are going crazy over it. The story revolving around the real-life story of our former prime minister Manmohan Singh has created a buzz on the internet.

While The Accidental Prime Minister has been demanded to be banned at many cities, a petition against the lead actor Anupam Kher has also been filed including other actors too. Following this, the trailer of the movie also got removed from YouTube but later was restored and Anupam Kher also shared the link on his official social media accounts. As the buzz is still on, the makers have dropped a new poster or a new look from the movie where Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh can be seen with joined hands, probably reflecting to say Namastey. Well, this seems quite real as our ex-prime minister, Manmohan Singh used to do that. Take a look at the poster of The Accidental Prime Minister:

All set for 11 Jan 2019 release… New poster of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister… Stars Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna… Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte… #TAPM pic.twitter.com/nl8gNc5DIE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

The movie will also star Akshaye Khanna in a key role, playing Sanjaya Baru who was the personal advisor of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

