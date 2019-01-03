On Wednesday, the film landed into new trouble after a petition was filed against Anupam Kher and other members of The Accidental Prime Minister in Bihar court. According to reports, Lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a petition in the court claiming that the images of certain prominent people have been mangled in the film.

Ever since the makers of The Accidental Prime Minister have dropped the trailer of the film, it has been surrounded by several controversies over the characterisation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his relations with the Congress. On Wednesday, the film landed into new trouble after a petition was filed against Anupam Kher and other members of The Accidental Prime Minister in Bihar court. According to reports, Lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a petition in the court claiming that the images of certain prominent people have been mangled in the film.

In his petition, Ojha mentioned the makers have tampered the looks of Manmohan Singh and Sanjaya Baru that might hurt both of them and their followers’ sentiments. He also alleged that the images of other prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have also been mangled with. The reports have also said that the hearing of the case will be held in the Sub Divisional Judicial Court on January 8. The petition has also been filed against the producer and director of the film.

Last month, the Congress’ Maharashtra State Youth Wing demanded a special screening of the film, however, the makers of the film dismissed the plea, questioning the role of Censor Board.

