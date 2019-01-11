The Accidental Prime Minister review: The much-anticipated film The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna has finally hit the theatrical screens today on January 11, 2018. Helmed by debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is based on Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru's book The Accidental Prime Minister. The film has clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Uri at the box office.

Film critic Karishma Shetty in her review for PinkVilla gave the film 3.5 stars and noted that The Accidental Prime Minister is just a few steps far from perfection. Anupam Kher as Dr Manmohan Singh steals the show with his subtlety and avoids getting caricaturish. Akshaye Khanna, on the other hand, keeps the audience gripped to the screens as the narrator of the film. With this, Suzanna Bernert’s fine portrayal of Sonia Gandhi is praise-worthy.

In his review for TimesNow, Film critic Gaurang Shah gave the film 3 stars. Praising the performances of Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, Gaurang noted that The Accidental Prime Minister keeps the audience hooked throughout the film. While the film falters in the second half and some sequences appear juvenile, the actor don’t just play but live the characters on-screen.

Ronak Kotecha from TOI in his review gave the film 3.5 stars and praised the performances of the actors as well as distinct execution. While the film avoids addressing controversies in the PM’s term, it bravely names the political personalities and brings them to light the way they are perceived.

