The Accidental Prime Minister row: BJP MP Kirron Kher on Saturday, December 29, said Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, is "pathbreaking" and should be India's official entry to Oscars this year.

The BJP MP mocked the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi by saying those who speak of freedom of speech should now practice what they "preach"

The BJP MP mocked the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi by saying those who speak of freedom of speech should now practice what they “preach”. Meanwhile, the film following its trailer’s release garnered a lot of attention as many Congress partisans alleged that the film depicts distortion of facts. The film is a political drama based on former prime minister Manhoman Singh’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru’s book.

BJP MP, Kirron Kher: It’s a pathbreaking film. People who speak of freedom of speech i.e Rahul Gandhi, must now practice what he preaches.Anupam told me people will fall in love with Manmohan Singh ji. It should be India’s official entry to the Oscars. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/SUduFtq0Ue — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the Congress workers in Maharashtra have allged that film is not based on true facts and demanded a separate screening of the film for its office bearers and reportedly said if that does not happen it will find “other options” to stop the release of the film in the state.

Following the much-heated debate over the film, Anupam Kher, in a presser, said, that he has given his “life’s best performance” in the film and it should be seen as a creative endeavour and not an attempt to support a political entity.

