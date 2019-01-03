Helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutter and bankrolled by Pen Movies, The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher is all set to hit the screens on January 11, 2019. Before the film releases, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's latest tweets have sparked speculations. In his tweet, the actor has stated that the trailer of the film has gone missing on YouTube or is appearing at No. 50 while it was earlier trending at No.1.

Based on a memoir by Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister has been hitting the headlines ever since the film has been announced. Featuring Anupam Kher as the former prime minister, the film has been helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutter. As the film gears to hit the theatrical screens on January 11, the actor’s latest tweets have left everyone in a tizzy.

In one of his latest tweets, Anupam Kher has mentioned that the official trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister has either gone missing or is appearing at the 50th position while they were earlier trending at No. 1. In his tweet, the actor also attached screenshots of the same. With this, Anupam Kher, dressed as the former prime minister, uploaded a video urging everyone to lend their support to the team of the film and retweet the trailer as much as possible.

Dear @YouTube!!! I am getting messages & calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No.1 yday. Please help. #HappyNewYear. #37millionviews 😊https://t.co/TUu4AtaRzk pic.twitter.com/KhoZJuxmmu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 1, 2019

While we are dealing with the trailer issues of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister on @YouTube, here is a small request from our team with the link. Please retweet as much as you can. Thanks.🙏 https://t.co/3eEp6xiZaw pic.twitter.com/s7aoOOIgPP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 2, 2019

Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, it has been facing a lot of flak from the Congress party. After the party’s Maharashtra State Youth Wing demanded a special screening of the film, the makers of the film dismissed the plea, questioning the role of Censor Board. Anupam Kher, on the other hand, has defended the film stating that it is based on facts as mentioned in Sanjaya Baru’s book.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More