Based on a memoir by Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister has been hitting the headlines ever since the film has been announced. Featuring Anupam Kher as the former prime minister, the film has been helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutter. As the film gears to hit the theatrical screens on January 11, the actor’s latest tweets have left everyone in a tizzy.
In one of his latest tweets, Anupam Kher has mentioned that the official trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister has either gone missing or is appearing at the 50th position while they were earlier trending at No. 1. In his tweet, the actor also attached screenshots of the same. With this, Anupam Kher, dressed as the former prime minister, uploaded a video urging everyone to lend their support to the team of the film and retweet the trailer as much as possible.
Ever since the trailer of the film has been released, it has been facing a lot of flak from the Congress party. After the party’s Maharashtra State Youth Wing demanded a special screening of the film, the makers of the film dismissed the plea, questioning the role of Censor Board. Anupam Kher, on the other hand, has defended the film stating that it is based on facts as mentioned in Sanjaya Baru’s book.
Leave a Reply