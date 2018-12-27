The Accidental Prime Minister grabbed the headlines much before its release. Now, after the release of the trailer, it is receiving mixed reactions. Tweeple has shared several memes and hilarious jokes. Check out some of these to tickle your funny bones.

After the trailer launch of Anupam Kher starrer- Accidental Prime Minister, it has received the mixed reactions from Twitterati. Some are praising the trailer while others have criticised it. On the other hand, there are some creative people who have as usual targetted this movie to make hilarious jokes and memes. The social media is flooded with the same.

Directed by Vijay Gutte and produced by Sunil Bohra and Dhaval Gada, The Accidental Prime Minister is based on former PMO advisor Sanjay Barua’s controversial book which has outlined the life of politician-economist Manmohan Singh who served as India’s PM from 2004-2014.

Here are the memes and jokes which are doing the rounds on the social media.

When you want to become a photographer but your parents want you to be an engineer#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/QW2bZwEppT — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) December 27, 2018

When someone does not bring his alcohol in a BYOB party. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/E8hGuulDtQ — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 27, 2018

If there is a face of "I want to break up with you " pic.twitter.com/pkdhpw3CH1 — SherLock🕵 (@_GreenManGoMore) December 27, 2018

My crush : yrr usne mujhe se break up kr lea?😭 Me : pic.twitter.com/ai4ZfNckh0 — SherLock🕵 (@_GreenManGoMore) December 27, 2018

I wonder whether @AnupamPKher have any dialogue in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister ? If he has, it is not a biopic.

Meanwhile, the Congress party’s Maharashtra youth wing has raised objections on the trailer after issuing a letter to the film producers. In a recently released letter, it has mentioned that the filmmakers have shown ‘incorrect presentation of the facts’ and thus demanded a special screening of the film. Adding to it, they have even asked the producers to delete some incorrect factually incorrect shown scenes.

If filmmakers will not abide by their demands they would not allow the screening in the country. They have even threatened to move court if demands will not meet.

Talking to a leading daily, Youth Congress president Amrish Pandey said that their Maharashtra unit has asked the filmmakers to hold a special screening for the party before the movie release. If they do not hold the screening, they will move court.

