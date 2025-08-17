LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?

The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?

The Amazing Race 38 unveils its cast, featuring Big Brother veterans alongside family duos and couples. This season promises thrilling adventures, emotional bonds, and high-stakes drama as teams test their relationships and strategies while racing around the globe for the million-dollar prize.

Big Brother stars, families, and couples compete in The Amazing Race 38
Big Brother stars, families, and couples compete in The Amazing Race 38

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 17, 2025 02:48:13 IST

The amazing race is back in a new season! The new season 38 is on the way and the cast disclosure has raised lots of buzzes. The race this season is again an adventure of a cast that will include familiar faces in the world of big brother as well as groups of family members or lovers. The Season 38 premiere airs this Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. New episodes will begin Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers are in line to experience an exciting season full of intense challenges, tactical plays and endearing (and sometimes stressful!) interpersonal relationships, as these teams explore uncharted waters and test their limits in the quest to win that elusive one-million-dollar prize. These racers will offer an interesting experience to the viewers as they have different backgrounds and existing relationships with each other.

Reality TV Crossover

Two highlights this season come with reality television experience courtesy of the Big Brother house. This crossover adds an interesting bit of tactical mind and competitive nature to fans of both shows. How will the shared experiences of being in an enclosed, high stress environment transfer to the challenges that The Amazing Race throws at each team, where anything could happen and travel is constant?

The experiences of dealing with complicated social interactions and handling pressure may put them at a huge advantage, or maybe the difference between this type of competition and those experienced by them will make them both equal. It shall be interesting to see these reality TV veterans adjust to the rigors of competing in racing around the globe.

Family and Partnership Power

In addition to this crossover that seems to be a trademark of reality TV, the team of casts also includes some teams with connections based on personal relationships. We will witness brother sister pairs stretching the boundaries of their life-long bond, parent and child duos trying to pass several challenging endeavors, and couples testing the epitome of their relationship amid the tension of nonstop travelling and high stakes competition.

These pre-existing factors will surely cause the building of more emotion and complexity to the race. Are founded trust and familiarity enough of a recipe to win or will the pressure of the race bring out the tensions? The combination of these family and love relationships in the setting of worldwide adventures is certain to offer interesting narration as well as realistic experiences to the audience.

Also Read: Grace Van Patten Hints At Shocking Revelations- What Secrets Await In Hulu’s Amanda Knox Series?

 

Tags: Amazing Race 38 castreality TV competitionThe Amazing Race new seasonTV

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?
The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?
The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?
The Amazing Race 38 Cast Revealed: But Will Familiar Faces Outwit Family Bonds And Partnerships?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?