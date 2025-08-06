‘The App I Promoted…’ Vijay Deverakonda Reveals What Exactly He Told ED After Getting Summoned Over Promoting Gaming Apps

Vijay Deverakonda appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. He was called in as part of an investigation into the alleged promotion of betting apps.

After he met with the ED officials, Vijay addressed the media and clarified the situation.

Vijay Deverakonda reveals what he told ED

He explained, “I was asked to appear because my name was linked to a betting app case. In India, there’s a clear distinction between betting apps and gaming apps. I made it clear to the officers that I had only promoted a gaming app—A23—not a betting app. Gaming apps are legal in several states; they’re registered, they pay GST and taxes, and they have all the necessary approvals.”

Vijay also stated, “I’ve submitted all my bank transaction records to the ED. The app I promoted, A23, isn’t even accessible in Telangana. I only endorsed a legal gaming app. I also provided the ED with the details of my agreement with the company behind the app,” he added.

Earlier that morning, as Vijay arrived at the ED office, he was surrounded by media, but his team informed reporters that he wouldn’t be making any statements at that time.

Clear cut clarity and explanation about A23 app and its endorsement #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/NHz2fiYYKk — Numb (@FanDeverakonda) August 6, 2025

What is the betting apps controversy?

It’s not just Vijay—reports say the ED has summoned 29 other celebrities in connection with the case. On July 30, 2025, Prakash Raj also appeared before the ED in Hyderabad.

Raj commented on his involvement, saying, “I was called regarding money laundering related to betting apps. My association was from 2016, and I chose not to continue with it on moral grounds. I told them I hadn’t received any money because I didn’t want to take it. I shared all the information, and the enquiry was concluded.”