The documentary named, The Argumentative Indian on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen will be released on March 9, after a beep on the word 'Gujarat' as recommended by the Censor Board, claimed its director Suman Ghosh today, on Sunday, February 25. The Indian economist recently had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policy, demonetisation.

The great scholar is best known for his work on the causes of famine, which led to the development of pragmatic solutions for hampering the effects of real or perceived deficiency of food

An hour-long documentary called The Argumentative Indian had come to light as it gained controversy after the Central Board of Film Certification, Kolkata, asked for muting 9 words/phrases, but the (Central Board of Film Certification) CBFC, Mumbai finally let it pass with one a beep on the word ‘Gujarat’. The Kolkata CBFC had asked the director, Ghosh to delete or mute 6 words/phrases: Gujarat, In India, Hindu, Cow, These days and Hindutva- from the documentary for a ‘U’ certification.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policy, demonetisation as a ‘despotic action’. He stated that the demonetisation is a disaster on the economy of trust. He said, “in the last 20 years, the country has been growing very fast. But it is all based on acceptance of each other’s word. By taking despotic action and saying we had promised but won’t fulfil our promise, you hit at the root of this.” In the few past months, innumerable films have been banned by the CBFC, those films are Lipstick Under My Burkha, Udta Punjab, Mohalla Assi, Title, M cream.

