Netflix India finally unveiled the first look of its upcoming series The Bard of Blood on Friday, July 27. Helmed by Shah Rukh Khans’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix original is based on author Bilal Siddiqui’s book, which goes by the same name. Except all this, the other fact about the series that has been making the headlines over the social media is none other than Emraan Hashmi. The video dropped by Netflix also came out with the fact that Emraan is going to play the leadrole in the web series. Giving his confirmation regarding the matter, Emraan took to his Twitter handle on Friday, and tweeted ‘To be, or not to be’… He added that the answer is to be and he is excited to start this thrilling journey, where he will play Kabir Anand.

Following his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan retweeted Emraan Hashmi’ s tweet and welcomed him on board for the new project. Earlier in a statement published by Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan had said that the Netflix ha shown that Indian stories have a global audience and they have been looking out to use the platform and its reach to tell more stories. He also said that the the production house is trying to produce world class content and entertainment from India.

Be! Be! Welcome aboard my friend. Here’s to a journey full of excitement & drama. https://t.co/ZQU7F3IhUc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018

Coming to the 30-second-long teaser featuring Emraan Hashmi, the Netflix India wrote that the actor will be playing Kabir Anand in the BArd of Blood. In the teaser, which is short and crisp, the actor can be seen holding a copy of the book, Bard of Blood and recites, ” God has given you one face and you make another.” The actor was last seen in the movie, Baadshaho, which also featured Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’cruize and Isha Gupta. He is also working on his next project Cheat India, which will hi the big screens next year.

God has given you one face and you make another. Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand in The Bard of Blood!@iamsrk @emraanhashmi @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/gTPLsw3FOk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 27, 2018

