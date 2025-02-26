Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt starrer explores the horror-comedy genre but with a fusion of heart-pounding action. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in an all-new sensational avatar.

Mouni Roy has always served her fans with a dose of entertainment and thrill, now the actress has turned into ‘Bhootnii’ to keep her fans intrigued.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt are set to star together in the upcoming horror action comedy titled, ‘The Bhootnii’.

Mouni Roy’s Bhootnii Teaser Out

The makers of the movie have announced the film with a teaser. Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt starrer explores the horror-comedy genre but with a fusion of heart-pounding action. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in an all-new sensational avatar.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The makers took to Instagram to share the teaser of ‘The Bhootnii’. “This Good Friday, fear gets a new date—#FridayThe18th! Get ready for horror, action, and comedy like never before! #TheBhootnii machayegi taandav in cinemas on April 18th!,” they wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soham Rockstar Entertainment (@sohamrockstrent)

The compelling teaser opens up with striking graphics and Mouni Roy in a whole new avatar, playing the character of an evil spirit in ‘The Bhootnii’. The video also featured Palak in an evil avatar, while Dutt is believed to be playing the role of a ghostbuster.

Netizen’s Reaction And Release Date Of ‘The Bhootnii’

The teaser has been garnering impressive views from the audience. Fans love Mouni Roy in their new avatar. The movie is slated to be on big screen on April 18th. A user wrote, “Mouni gonna stole the movie from everyone for sure, already can say u’ve nailed it the mostt.”

A second user wrote, “Palak Tiwari is here to rule!” A third user came up saying, “Theatres ka mahaul ekdum electrifying hone wala hai! Mass seeti moments guaranteed! Another user wrote, “Mass aur class dono ka zabardast combination! Yeh movie full blockbuster vibes de rahi hai!”

Meanwhile, helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, ‘The Bhootnii’.

ALSO READ: Despite Career’s Biggest Hit, Why Is Shreya Ghoshal Embarrassed Of Chikini Chameli Filmed On Katrina Kaif?