Ileana Dcruz, one of the most prominent names of Bollywood is again going to make it to the silver screen with her upcoming movie Pagalpanti which includes John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela too. Ileana revealed some exclusive information about her next film, The Big Bull, in which she will be seen opposite to Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and a few more big names. The Big Bull is inspired by true events and is about the scam which hampered the entire share market. Ileana clarified her role in the movie by saying that she is not playing a love interest in the movie.

Ileana Dcruz said that her role is not that of a typical heroine in The Big Bull. She concluded her sentence by saying that she is not having any romantic angle in the movie and she is happy about that too. The actress previously shared the screen with Ajay Devgn in movies like Badshaaho, Raid and a few more movies.

Ileana Dcruz shared a page of her personal life in the interview too, she made a statement on the topic of her break up with Andrew Kneebone. Both Ileana and Andrew were in an adorable relationship just a few months ago. Both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram too. Ileana tried her best to remain silent on the issue always but this time she opened up and said that for her if someone is in a relationship then they are two people instead of just a single individual and one person just can’s say inappropriate stuff. She concluded her statement by saying that both people should respect each other’s privacy.

As per the work front of Ajay Devgn is considered, the actor’s 100th movie is going hit the screen soon. the film is named Tanhaji and Saif Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn in the movie.

