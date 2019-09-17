The Big Bull poster: First poster of the film The Big Bull is out. Actor Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the poster of the film on the social media platform. Till now the poster got more than 2000 likes, even Shweta Bachchan congratulated his brother for his upcoming film.

The Big Bull poster: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to recreate his acting magic on the silver screen with the film The Big Bull. The actor recently shared the first poster of his film, showcasing the image of an ornated Bull written ‘Abhishek Bachchan in and as The Big Bull’ on the Image.

The actor seems to be quiet happy for his upcoming film, as he started to promote the film before its release. On his recent tweet sister Shweta Bachchan among other actors like Anil Kapoor, Bipasa Basu congratulated him for his next.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s production starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz goes on floors, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan, others wish him all the best!

By looking on to the poster it seems like Abhishek can be seen in a bold avatar. Report says, that Ileana D’Cruz is also starring in the film helmed Kookie Gulati. However much more information has not been shared by the actor accept the poster of his next.

Check the tweet here:

On the professional front, the actor has many big-budget films on his career plate as he was last seen in the film Manmarziyaan which was a blockbuster hit. The actor has signed some projects like Anurag Basu’s Next, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sahir Ludhianvi Biopic, Prabhu Deva’s Next (Lefty), Happy Anniversary and Dhoom 4 for the year 2020.

Abhishek till now has bagged more than 40 awards for his commendable work in the industry, awards like Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for Yuva, Sarkar and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Abhishek also won Screen Award for Jodi No. 1 for Bunty Aur Babli, Dostana and Paa. Though his award list is endless, the actor stepped into comedy genre with the film Bol Bachchan, with that he proved himself as one of the versatile actors of Bollywood.

