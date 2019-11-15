The Body trailer: Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body's trailer has been dropped today by the makers and it is getting the positive response from all over. The trailer promises that the film will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The trailer of one of the most-awaited and highly-anticipated films of 2019, The Body is out now. The makers of the film dropped the trailer today, on November 15. It is an upcoming drama thriller film that stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Vedhika in the lead roles. After watching the trailer, the film looks so promising as the trailer has won the hearts. The makers have well-tried to make the film packed with full suspense and thriller.

At the start of the trailer, a girl named Maya Verma who is a powerful businesswoman is murdered by an unknown killer and Rishi Kapoor gets a task to find out the killer. As shown in the trailer, Rishi later suspects Emraan, Maya’s husband, to be her killer. On the other hand, Emraan will get into big trouble as he will think that Maya si faking her death and she’s still alive and hidden. The trailer has raised the excitement of fans to watch the film.

The film will release on December 13 and it is expected now that it may break the previous box-office records. Emraan is returning on the silver screens after a long time and his fans were eagerly waiting for him to come soon. On the other hand, Rishi is also back to entertain his fans with this drama thriller film amid unstable health conditions.

Fans are all excited to see Emraan and Rishi together in the film as both of them are the fine actors of the industry and have entertained the audience many times with their memorable performances. The film is also interesting because of a drama thriller film with full suspense like this one is coming after a long time. Let’s wait and watch for the film to release next month and see how it does at the box-office.

