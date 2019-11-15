The Body trailer social media reaction: Emraan Hashmi is back with the film The Body, helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a thriller drama which is based on the murder investigative case. However, Emraan fans ask is this the remake of the Spanish film The Body?

The Body trailer social media reaction: Death is not always the end! Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang, The body trailer is out and currently hitting headlines for its plot, After a long-time audience got to watch Emraan in suspense yet gripping story. Till now the trailer has got a positive response all over social media with views of 2.5 million.

Director Jeethu Joseph has taken a challenging yet bold step to bring life in the thriller script, the film is an investigative thriller story where actor Rishi Kapoor is essaying the role of an investigative officer, who digs deep into a high profile murder case. Emraan Hashmi murders his own wife for his lover. However, the story doesn’t go that simple, as the real thread of the game is in the hand of his Dead wife!

However, Emraan and his on-screen lover plan to cover the truth from the cops. Meanwhile, Emraan continues his kissing legacy by performing a steamy lip-locking scene in the film. By looking at the trailer it seems like, after a long time, the audience will get to watch a real thriller film as it has got a positive response all over social media.

The Body trailer:

A fan wrote: Emraan Hashmi is the James Bond of Bollywood industry, while other users wrote: Is this the remake of a Spanish film, The body? All and all Emraan fans couldn’t stop lauding the great of an actor and are eager to watch the whole film. Actor Emraan today took to his twitter and shared the trailer.

On the professional front, after a huge gap, the dapper made a come back with this film, It seems like he is changing his path and now focusing more on quality work. For the year 2020, the actor can be seen in a film like Father’s day, Chehre, Ezra and Mumbai Saga.

