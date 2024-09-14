‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow Start

The Kareena Kapoor-led The Buckingham Murders, which opened in theatres on Friday (September 13), is off to a slow start at the domestic box office. This, however, is not too surprising given its genre and lack of commercial elements

The Kareena Kapoor-led ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which opened in theatres on Friday (September 13), is off to a slow start at the domestic box office. This, however, is not too surprising given its genre and lack of commercial elements. The Buckingham Murders is a thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta.

The Buckingham Murders Day 1 Box Office Report

‘The Buckingham Murders’, starring Kareena Kapoor, hit screens on September 13 much to the delight of her fans. The film has piqued the curiosity of the audience with its intense trailer and realistic presentation. This, however, did not help it too much at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the thriller raked in a mere Rs 1.15 crore at the domestic box office. It is doing well in metros but hasn’t found many takers in mass centres.

The film has received favourable reviews and the word of mouth is positive. This may help it witness some growth today (September 14). That said, it is likely to face competition from ‘Tumbbad’, which has re[-released in theatres.

About The Film

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is a thriller that centres on a grieving mother and detectivr who takes up a case that feels too personal and then learns some dark secrets. It marks Kareena Kapoor’s first collaboration with Hansal Mehta, the director of films such Aligarh and Shahid. The Buckingham Murders also features Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen.

Kareena recently stated that she is proud of her decision to be part of the film.

“As an actor, it’s the choices one makes…And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama… a dream I have always had to act in or produce one…but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas,” read her post.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ hit screens on September 13 and is currently playing theatres.