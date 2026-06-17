The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: Dates, Ticket Prices, Booking Details And Cities Revealed — Here’s Everything Fans Need To Know

The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about live music events of the year. The globally acclaimed electronic music duo, known for hit tracks such as Closer, Something Just Like This, Paris, and Don’t Let Me Down, will return to India this December for a three-city tour. The Grammy Award-winning pair, comprising Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will perform in three cities. The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans, especially since it marks the duo’s first India tour since 2023.

The tour arrives at a time when international music acts are increasingly choosing India as a major destination, reflecting the country’s growing influence in the global live entertainment industry.

The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: Tour Dates

While sharing an Instagram post, they wrote, “INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience. We know we have been hinting at this for a while, but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!”

Here are the dates of The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026

Mumbai December 18

Delhi on December 19

Bengaluru on December 20

Check Instagram Post Here:

The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: How To Book Tickets

Tickets for The Chainsmokers’ India Tour 2026 are expected to be available through official ticketing partners associated with Sunburn and BookMyShow. Fans can visit the BookMyShow website or app, search for “The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026” or “Sunburn Festival 2026,” select their preferred city, and complete the booking process online. The Grammy-winning duo will perform in Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20. The Mumbai show will also serve as a headline performance at Sunburn Festival 2026.

The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: Ticket Prices

Ticket prices vary depending on the city, ticket category and booking phase. For the Mumbai Sunburn Festival edition, tickets currently start at around Rs 3,500, with premium and VIP categories expected to be priced significantly higher. Organisers are also likely to introduce fan-pit, VIP and hospitality experiences closer to the event date. Since ticket prices generally increase with each sales phase, fans are advised to book early to secure lower rates.

Why Is The Chainsmokers’ Return To India Generating So Much Buzz?

For many Indian millennials and Gen Z listeners, The Chainsmokers were more than just a chart-topping act. Their music became the soundtrack to college festivals, road trips, house parties and social media trends throughout the 2010s. Tracks like Closer, featuring Halsey, and Something Just Like This, their collaboration with Coldplay, dominated global streaming charts and continue to enjoy massive popularity years after release.

The duo’s ability to blend electronic dance music with pop melodies helped them transcend the EDM scene and become mainstream global stars. Their return comes amid a growing nostalgia wave, with fans eager to relive songs that defined a generation. According to organisers, demand for international live music experiences has surged in India over the last few years, creating a fertile market for artists with strong fan bases across age groups.

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