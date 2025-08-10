LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide

The Crow's Reboot, introducing a moody Eric Draven played by Bill Skarsgard! This gothic thriller is going to expose its wings over OTT platforms from August 14, 2025. But where can you stream this? We have your answers! So grab your popcorn for a supernatural vengeance and dark romance.

When and Where to Watch The Crow
When and Where to Watch The Crow

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 10, 2025 16:05:05 IST

The 2024 reboot of The Crow is held by Rupert Sanders and presents a fresher yet an accurate adaptation of James O’Barr’s 1989 comic book series, The Crow. With Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven, this supernatural thriller reimagines the dark gothic tale of love, loss and vengeance. After a weather-beaten theatrical run, the film is now to complete its public life digitally. Here’s everything you need to know about its release.

The Crow Digital Release Particulars 

The Crow first released in theatres on August 23, 2024, but unfortunately, the film’s disappointing performance led to its switch to digital platforms. The underperformance of the film with a collection of $18.7 million against a $50 million production budget was a bad news.

Later, from September 13, 2024 the film made entry through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), making it available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies, and YouTube. The rent of the movie was $19.9 for 48 hours. The digital release also includes behind-the-scenes content showing the sets, costumes, and Skarsgard’s intense preparation as he became Eric Draven.

Where can you stream The Crow?

The Crow releases on Lionsgate Play from the 14th of August, 2025. This will also be streamed on OTTplay Premium. For audiences who love the supernatural, the grittiness of this film will be a major attraction. 

Moreover, the platform will also have several language options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, enticing viewers even more. The way the movie would reach streaming audiences through Lionsgate mainly aims to rekindle the interest of audiences whom the film just barely attracted to theaters on account of its cult legacy.

The Crow Plot and Cast 

This reimagining involves Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs), who are soulmates killed in a brutal manner due to Shelly’s dark past. Resurrected by a mystical crow, Eric seeks vengeance, using supernatural arm against the demonic crime lord Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston).

Even after a steller cast, critics cite pacing issues giving Rotten Tomatoes a valuation of 22%. Still, the movie is defined by its gothic aesthetic and emotional depth to make it a compulsory watch for fans.

Also Read: Netflix’s One Piece Live Action: Season 2 Teaser Drops, Season 3 Sets Sail, Check Out The First Look!

RELATED News

Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’
Kiara Advani Shares Rare Update On Newborn Daughter That Too Post Midnight- Here’s What She Said!

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?