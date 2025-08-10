The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide

The 2024 reboot of The Crow is held by Rupert Sanders and presents a fresher yet an accurate adaptation of James O’Barr’s 1989 comic book series, The Crow. With Bill Skarsgard as Eric Draven, this supernatural thriller reimagines the dark gothic tale of love, loss and vengeance. After a weather-beaten theatrical run, the film is now to complete its public life digitally. Here’s everything you need to know about its release.

The Crow Digital Release Particulars

The Crow first released in theatres on August 23, 2024, but unfortunately, the film’s disappointing performance led to its switch to digital platforms. The underperformance of the film with a collection of $18.7 million against a $50 million production budget was a bad news.

Later, from September 13, 2024 the film made entry through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD), making it available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies, and YouTube. The rent of the movie was $19.9 for 48 hours. The digital release also includes behind-the-scenes content showing the sets, costumes, and Skarsgard’s intense preparation as he became Eric Draven.

Where can you stream The Crow?

The Crow releases on Lionsgate Play from the 14th of August, 2025. This will also be streamed on OTTplay Premium. For audiences who love the supernatural, the grittiness of this film will be a major attraction.

Moreover, the platform will also have several language options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, enticing viewers even more. The way the movie would reach streaming audiences through Lionsgate mainly aims to rekindle the interest of audiences whom the film just barely attracted to theaters on account of its cult legacy.

The Crow Plot and Cast

This reimagining involves Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs), who are soulmates killed in a brutal manner due to Shelly’s dark past. Resurrected by a mystical crow, Eric seeks vengeance, using supernatural arm against the demonic crime lord Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston).

Even after a steller cast, critics cite pacing issues giving Rotten Tomatoes a valuation of 22%. Still, the movie is defined by its gothic aesthetic and emotional depth to make it a compulsory watch for fans.

Also Read: Netflix’s One Piece Live Action: Season 2 Teaser Drops, Season 3 Sets Sail, Check Out The First Look!