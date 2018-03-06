Actor Sunny Singh who made his debut with romantic comedy Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015 expresses his urge and passion for films his career line might be two films old but the desire to become an actor is very year old. Sunny sing was seen in a recent release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in a lead role directed by Luv Ranjan. Sunny said, "The more comfortable you are in front of the camera the more you can emote, well. If you are confident than 90 percent game is won".

Actor Sunny Singh, who made his debut with romantic comedy Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015 expresses his urge and passion for films. His career graph might be two films old but the desire to become an actor is very old.”The day I was born, I knew I was going to act!” laughs Sunny. He added, “Okay, that can sound a bit exaggerated, but I knew I want to enter films when I started understanding the world of films and saw my father going on sets. Maybe when I was just a kid.” Sunny sing was seen in a recent release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in a lead role. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan.

Ranjan also produced the film with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ankur Garg. This marks the fourth collaboration between Ranjan and the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha and third collaboration of Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj Sharma with the trio. The film released theatrically on 23 February 2018. The film received mixed to positive reviews, while most commentators praised the humour, some of them were critical of the misogynistic plot and also telling the movie little boring. it emerged as a commercial success.

Sunny is the son of action director Jai Singh Nijjar who is known for films such as Singham, Chennai Express and Shivaay. Sunny feels that one really needs to be comfortable in front of the camera to bring out the best in them. “The more comfortable you are in front of the camera the more you can emote, well. If you are confident than 90 percent game is won. I don’t like overacting or putting in way too much in a role when it is not required. It takes away the natural performance which you can give,” he said.

Sunny, who stars in romantic comedy, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is ready select good scripts irrespective of genre.”I don’t care what genre is offered to me… be it comedy or not. For me, it can be anything as long as the script is good. I don’t mind who the director is because everyone has their vision. If the script is good and has meaning in it I will grab the opportunity and give it my 100 percent. Says the actor.

