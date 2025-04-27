‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

The Diplomat, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, premieres on Netflix on May 9, 2025, following its March theatrical release. The political drama explores international diplomacy.

The much-anticipated political thriller The Diplomat, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on May 9, 2025. After its theatrical release on March 14, 2025, the film has generated a lot of buzz, with audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival on streaming platforms.

A Story Rooted in Real-Life Diplomacy

Set against the backdrop of real-life political events, The Diplomat delves into the high-stakes world of international relations. The film explores the personal challenges and conflicts faced by diplomats in the midst of complex global issues.

Based on the true story of JP Singh, an Indian diplomat, the movie follows his journey as his professional life becomes entwined with personal turmoil. When Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking refuge, arrives at the embassy, her harrowing story brings international tension to the forefront. Uzma, portrayed by Sadia Khateeb, recounts her traumatic experience of being abducted and forced into marriage with Tahir, a Pakistani man, in a remote village in Buner.

Navigating Complex Diplomatic Waters

As tensions escalate, Singh (played by John Abraham) is forced to navigate the intricate world of international diplomacy, Pakistani legal systems, and the political pressures from both Indian and Pakistani governments. His primary mission is to ensure Uzma’s safe return to India, which culminates in a dramatic resolution at the Wagah Border.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stellar Cast and Direction

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat brings together a talented cast, including Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, and others in key roles. Their performances, combined with the gripping storyline, promise to deliver a thrilling and emotional viewing experience for audiences when the film debuts on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?