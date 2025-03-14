Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s powerful performance and intense storytelling impress audiences, making this political thriller a must-watch.

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences


The much-awaited action drama The Diplomat, starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, hit theatres today, garnering positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is based on a gripping real-life diplomatic mission involving an Indian girl trapped in Pakistan after being forced into marriage.

The film’s storyline revolves around JP Singh, an Indian diplomat—portrayed by John Abraham—who takes on the high-stakes mission of securing her release through diplomatic negotiations. The cast also features Prapti Shukla, Jagjeet Sandhu, Ashwath Bhatt, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Ram Gopal Bajaj in key roles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Diplomat Full Movie | John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Revathy | Netflix | 1080p HD Facts & Review

Twitter Hails ‘The Diplomat’ for Its Realism and Powerful Performances

Following its release, The Diplomat has become a trending topic on social media, with Twitter users praising John Abraham’s composed and intense portrayal of JP Singh. Many viewers have highlighted the film’s departure from conventional action-packed thrillers, emphasizing its focus on diplomacy, intelligence, and strategic negotiations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Aditi X User tweeted: “If you’re looking for a film that portrays the true strength of Indian diplomacy, The Diplomat is the one to watch. It’s refreshing to see Bollywood finally explore this side of India’s global presence. The film follows JP Singh (played by John Abraham), who must navigate the complex and tense world of Indo-Pak relations to secure the release of a trapped Indian woman. John Abraham brings a new level of intensity to this role.”

Another user praised the film’s unique approach, writing: “The Diplomat is not your typical political thriller, and I absolutely loved it. Instead of focusing on violence or physical action, this film shows the slow-burning intensity of high-level diplomacy. John Abraham’s performance as JP Singh, the Indian diplomat working tirelessly to bring a trapped citizen back from Pakistan, is nothing short of brilliant. He portrays the complexity and pressure of the job, balancing tough decision-making with compassion.”

A Twitter user appreciated Shivam Nair’s storytelling and John Abraham’s performance, tweeting: “The John Abraham and Shivam Nair collaborate on this compelling human drama. The Diplomat is a very good film. Steers away from jingoism and allows innovative storytelling. John is subtle, classy, and effective.”

Another user praised the film’s cinematography, saying: “The Diplomat is a well-made film. I couldn’t help but admire ShivamNair’s color palette & the film’s beautiful camera work. It helps coat the dark & intense themes in the movie. JohnAbraham is very strong as the composed & consistent consulate. Loved him.”

A Tribute to Sushma Swaraj’s Efforts in 2017

The film is being hailed as a tribute to the late Sushma Swaraj, India’s former External Affairs Minister, whose diplomatic efforts played a crucial role in similar real-life rescue missions. Many viewers believe The Diplomat sheds light on the crucial role Indian diplomats play in global affairs.

John Abraham, who prepared rigorously for the role, shared insights from his meeting with real-life diplomat JP Singh. He observed Singh’s demeanor, noting,
“Diplomats think 10 steps ahead. They may speak calmly, but they have already planned their next moves, just like a chess player.”

Bollywood New Hindi Superhit Full Action Movie 2025 I The Diplomat I John Abraham Rashmika Mandhana - YouTube

The Diplomat is being praised for its refreshing approach to storytelling, steering clear of jingoism while delivering a compelling human drama. Viewers have called it one of John Abraham’s best performances, with many recommending it as a must-watch film for its gripping narrative and realistic portrayal of Indian diplomacy.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Filed under

John Abraham The Diplomat Shivam Nair The Diplomat The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review

newsx

Hamas Agrees to Free Israeli-US Hostage, Remains of Four Other Dual Nationals
newsx

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid...
A road accident took plac

Caught On Cam: Drunk Driver Rams Into Pedestrians In Vadodra; Screams For ‘Another Round’
newsx

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Backs Stalin’s Fight Against Delimitation, Accepts Invitation For Key Meeting
newsx

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences
newsx

Holi Celebrations 2025: Cricket Australia Extends Festive Greetings To Fans Worldwide
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hamas Agrees to Free Israeli-US Hostage, Remains of Four Other Dual Nationals

Hamas Agrees to Free Israeli-US Hostage, Remains of Four Other Dual Nationals

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid...

Caught On Cam: Drunk Driver Rams Into Pedestrians In Vadodra; Screams For ‘Another Round’

Caught On Cam: Drunk Driver Rams Into Pedestrians In Vadodra; Screams For ‘Another Round’

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Backs Stalin’s Fight Against Delimitation, Accepts Invitation For Key Meeting

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Backs Stalin’s Fight Against Delimitation, Accepts Invitation For Key Meeting

Holi Celebrations 2025: Cricket Australia Extends Festive Greetings To Fans Worldwide

Holi Celebrations 2025: Cricket Australia Extends Festive Greetings To Fans Worldwide

Entertainment

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To