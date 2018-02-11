Kaala is all set to hit the box offices on April 27, 2018. Actor-director Dhanush took his Twitter to share the poster of the movie and revealed the release date of the movie. After his tweet, Superstar Rajini's fans are going crazy over his looks. The fans are a lot excited as their Thalaiva's much-awaited movie is going to hit the theatres soon. Fans are continuously tweeting about the movie and their Twitter post are justifying the expectation they have with the movie.

Dhanush, who is also bankrolling the movie Kaala, took to his Twitter handle to make movie’s poster public. He tweeted, “Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar.” His twitter post was retweeted over 8.8K times and was followed by the number of tweets with hashtag Kaala. There have been over thousands of post done by fans to support the Rajini’s upcoming Kaala. This shows, how eagerly the fans are waiting for Rajini’s Kaala. Here are some of the Twitter post that might help you understand, how much excited Thalaiva’s fans are with his upcoming movie Kaala.

Thalaivar 's #Kaala releases on April 27th Friday.. It's a long weekend.. Apr 27th Friday to May 1st Tuesday.. Labour day weekend.. #ThalaivararrivesForThalaBday pic.twitter.com/PsQ7UDukJI — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 10, 2018

It’s official the release date of @superstarrajini @beemji directed @WunderbarFilms_ produced #Kaala will be announced at 7 pm today. It means #2PointO release will be postponed pic.twitter.com/EJ3ZzIrAs3 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 10, 2018

Make way for the Don himself 👑 ! #Kaala engira #Karikaalan 🔥 Thalaivar arriving for summer BO bonaza. #April27 ! pic.twitter.com/DjF57ZW1Pn — Sai Siddharth (@saisiddharth_) February 10, 2018

Dear Box office!! Get ready to face tsunami called RAJINIKANTH on April 27th!! Thalaiavaaaaaaaaa!!

👌🏻👌🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #KAALA pic.twitter.com/x88VtZXsyp — Komban (@Banned_tweeter) February 10, 2018

The movie will also features the stars Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani. Kaala will be released in four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. After the success of Kabali, this is the second movie of director Pa. Ranjith’s and Rajinikanth together. On the other hand, Shankar’s sci-fi film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar that was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 27th has been further delayed