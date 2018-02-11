Rajinikanth’s Kaala is all set to hit the screens on April 27, 2018. Last evening, the poster of the film was revealed by actor-director Dhanush. After the revelation of the movie, Thalaiva’s fans are going crazy over his new look. In the poster, Rajinikanth looks savage and seems to fight for the rights of people. Meanwhile, people are displaying their love and support for Kaala through their Twitter handles. The movie is one of the much-awaited movies of Rajinikanth and his fans are eagerly waiting for its release.
Dhanush, who is also bankrolling the movie Kaala, took to his Twitter handle to make movie’s poster public. He tweeted, “Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar.” His twitter post was retweeted over 8.8K times and was followed by the number of tweets with hashtag Kaala. There have been over thousands of post done by fans to support the Rajini’s upcoming Kaala. This shows, how eagerly the fans are waiting for Rajini’s Kaala. Here are some of the Twitter post that might help you understand, how much excited Thalaiva’s fans are with his upcoming movie Kaala.
27th April 2018#Kaala
Thalaivaaaaaa Ummaaaaaa !!!!! Don of don is back !!!!! #Superstar #thalaivar !! Semma mass #Thalaivar !!! #Kaala #Kaalaa !!!
From #Baasha to #Kaala @superstarrajini as the Don of Don's
Thalaivar 's #Kaala releases on April 27th Friday..
It's a long weekend.. Apr 27th Friday to May 1st Tuesday.. Labour day weekend.. #ThalaivararrivesForThalaBday
It's official the release date of @superstarrajini @beemji directed @WunderbarFilms_ produced #Kaala will be announced at 7 pm today. It means #2PointO release will be postponed
Make way for the Don himself 👑 ! #Kaala engira #Karikaalan 🔥
Thalaivar arriving for summer BO bonaza. #April27 !
Dear Box office!! Get ready to face tsunami called RAJINIKANTH on April 27th!! Thalaiavaaaaaaaaa!!
👌🏻👌🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #KAALA
OFFICIAL: #Kaala Release Date Revealed!
The movie will also features the stars Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani. Kaala will be released in four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. After the success of Kabali, this is the second movie of director Pa. Ranjith’s and Rajinikanth together. On the other hand, Shankar’s sci-fi film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar that was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 27th has been further delayed
Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar
