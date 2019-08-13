Prada song: Alia Bhatt's first music video titled–Prada Song has just released and is creating a buzz with on social media. Recently in an interview, the composers revealed that Alia Bhatt never made them feel like newcomers. Watch the video here–

The Prada Song: After quenching the thirst of the fans by doing versatile roles in films like Dear Zindagi, Kanak, Raazi, Highway and Udta Punjab, Bollywood queen Alia Bhatt is all set to sizzle the screens by appearing in a music video titled Prada Song. The composers of the video–The Doorbeen, revealed that earlier they couldn’t believe that Alia Bhatt will feature in the song. They further revealed that Alia Bhatt made everyone comfortable and she is a very humble and sweet person.

In the mid of the shoots, she often cracked jokes and chatted with the entire team so that everyone became comfortable and everyone performed their tasks with the utmost ease. The composers further revealed that they were never pressurised that to make the song in comparison with the success of Lamberghini.

They further revealed that their hard work, fetched them many projects in Bollywood this year, while some are also lined up for the next year. They added up saying that before Alia Bhatt, they never thought of becoming a part of celebrity culture.

Have a look at the song

Talking about the song, some hours back, Alia Bhatt shared the teaser of the song, which has created a buzz on social media. In the teaser, Alia Bhatt appears like a pop star dressed in a silver dress. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. After completing Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Salman Khan. Further, she will also feature in RRR with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Here are some pictures of Alia Bhatt from the shoots–

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App