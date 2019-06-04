The Indian trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir based on the famous novel TEJOTF is out! The film is full of action and comedy scenes and will keep his fans hooked to the very last minute. Watch the trailer of the film inside!

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer: Dhanush starrer is full of action and drama! see video

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir trailer: After bagging huge popularity with Kolaveri Di to making his Bollywood and Tollywood debut, he is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Extraordinary Journey of Fakir. The film has created a lot of buzz among his fans national and international and has left the critics and viewers in awe with his performance.

As the trailer of his upcoming film Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir has released today, The comedy-drama movie will be released bilingual in Tamil as Pakkiri and in Hindi, as wellThe French, English language adventure movie has been helmed by Ken Scott and is based on the novel The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir by Romain Puertolas.

The movie has been shot in four countries exclusively- India, France, Libya, and Italy. The movie will release worldwide on June 21, 2019, and was premiered at the Indian Film festival of Melbourne in 2018.

Well if you haven’t seen the trailer yet, don’t worry! Check it here:

The movie is based on Aja aka Dhanush who lives in a small Mumbai neighborhood and is a street magician and makes people think he has some superpowers. But after his mother’s sudden death he goes on a journey to find his father in Paris with a fake EUR 100 note. There in the streets of Paris he meets Marie Riverie aka Erin Moriarty and starts liking her the second he sees her. Along the way, he becomes friends with many people and enjoys his journey from small streets of India to Paris.

The movie also stars- Barkhad Abdi, Gerard Jugnot, Ben Miller, Abel Jafri, Sarah Jeane Labrosse and Kay and Amrutha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App