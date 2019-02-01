The Fakir Of Venice: Farhan Akhtar starrer The Fakir Of Venice to finally hit the theatres today i.e. February 1. Directed by Anand Surapur and bankrolled by Punit Desai and Anand Surapur, the film is made under the banners of October Films and Phat Phish Motion Pictures.

The Fakir Of Venice: Until yerterday, nobody in the Bollywood industry knew that our superstar filmmaker-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar was suppose to make his acting debut with The Fakir Of Venice. Although, the movie was presented as the opening night film on April 2009 but the comedy drama is all set to hit the theatres after 10 years on February 1, this year. According to sources, the film was scheduled to release last year in 2018 but due to Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba helmed by Rohit Shetty was hitting the cinema halls, Akhtar’s film had to wait for a release date.

After pushing it to January 18, the film again witnessed a postpone and this time it was because of Vishal Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was a super hit at the box office that managed to cross Rs 250 crore. The movie is finally releasing today i.e. February 1 worldwide. Helmed by Anand Surapur, The Fakir Of Venice is bankrolled by Punit Desai and Anand Surapur under the banners of October Films and Phat Phish Motion Pictures. Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor, Kamal Sidhu and Velentina Carnelutti starrer The Fakir Of Venice is a story from Homi Adajania.

Watch: The Fakir Of Venice trailer starring Farhan Akhtar, here:

After The Fakir Of Venice, Farhan Akhtar will star in Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh starrer The Sky Is Pink. Well, helmd by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopta, the biographical drama is made under the banners of RSVP Movies. Apart from this, he will also feature in the third instalment of Don franchise.

