First poster of The Family Man out: Amazon Prime Video has revealed that The Family Man trailer will be out on September 5. The release date will be provided alongside the trailer.

The first poster of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man has been released. The poster was released by Amazon Prime Video featuring the lead star of the series Manoj Bajpayee while brandishing a pistol in a grime streaked jacket. Reports said the trailer of the original series The Family Man will be released on Thursday.

The Gangs of Wasseypur star is playing NIA officer as Srikant Tiwari, a middle class man who works for the anti-terrorist organistaion. In the series, Tiwari is leading the NIA in carrying out the serveillance on citizens and the deadly terrorist organisation ISIS which has been recruiting Kerala youth and has got its hands on a chemical weapon.

The Family Man is created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. Reports said the duo witer-producer had previously decrinbed Tiwari as a James Bond living in Chembur. It has also been inspired by real-life incidents.

The Family Man will be the 4th scripted original series in 2019, after the critically-panned Four More Shots Please! and Mind the Malhotras, released in January and June and Made in Heaven by Zoya Akhtar in March.

The recent poster has been shot on a OnePlus smartphone which has partnered with a streaming service for one of their upcoming original series The Family Man. it had also worked with Netflix ‘s recently telecasted Sacred Games 2 character posters.

Alongside Vajpayee, the series also casts Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary among others.

The Family Man is likely premiere on Amazon Prime Video in September and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India, and in around 200 other countries.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App