Netflix and Amazon Prime are out with the latest series that you can binge-watch this weekend and not forget you can also go through a nostalgic ride of 25 years of Friends by watching it on Netflix, here is the of 5 great series to watch this weekend.

The online streaming platform has more than a million series to go through but we always pick the best according to the genre and we are here to recommend you the five shows from your favourite online streaming platform i.e Netflix and Amazon Prime.

First on our list is Friends as the show has completed 25 years of friendship, here we are to tell you about all the latest show, but first let’s go to this nostalgic ride.

1. Friends

The show has completed its 25 years and we are here to set you on the nostalgic ride this weekend with this show, either you like it or hate it, you will still crack on Joey’s humour and end up saying How You Doing. The show is now on Netflix and can be streamed over there so this weekend set yourself with the friendship and love with the show Friends.

2. Unbelievable

The latest show has released its first season and has eight episodes in it, the show is based on a real story where two female detectives collect the evidence of a teen child being raped. The series was released on September 13 and has received the rating of 8.7 out of 10 from IMDB.

3. The Family Man

The Indian web series is out on Amazon Prime on September 20 and has some special cast like Manoj Bajpayee who is making his debut in the online streaming platform, the story showcases the life of a spy who manages his family along with his highly secretive spy job.

4. Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Netflix has released the series on Bill Gates and it not the usual series as the series shows how Bill Gates work and how he takes things through his point, it well defines the shows name Inside Bill’s brain and decoding how it works. The show is directed by Davis Guggenheim and the web series has a total of three episodes in the first season that one can easily binge watch and see how Bill Gates work.

5. Typewriter

The other Indian web series which is based on a horror story and the young wannabe ghost hunters who are keen to hunt the ghost in that haunted house but when the new family moves to the house, the story takes a big turn and this weekend you can go through the buried secrets and watch it to resurface it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App