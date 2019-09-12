The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee's latest web show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Videos on September 20. Makers of the show recently released a new promo of the crime thriller. Scroll down to watch.

The Family Man: Gangs of Wasseypur actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer web show titled The Family Man is all set to release on September 20 on Amazon Prime Videos. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the crime thriller revolves around a middle-class man who works for the National Investigation Agency. The web series also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Pawan Chopra among others.

The Family Man marks Manoj’s debut in web series. Makers of the show unveiled the trailer a few days ago and the Amazon Original show has garnered a positive response from fans. After, Sacred Games and Mirzapur audience are liking the new age crime series. Fans are really excited about the show and it will be interesting to see if Manoj starrer can beat the previous crime shows.

Recently, show makers have released a new short promo which features Manoj Bajpayee and others. The promo looks exciting and fans cant wait to watch the show. Fans also expressed their thoughts on the show and praised the new promo. In the show, Manoj will be seen playing the role of Srikant who has a dual life, on one hand, he works for NIA and on the other, he tries to protect his family from the impact of his secretive job.

Watch the new promo here:

Manoj Bajpayee calls his new web show very unique and also said all the characters of the show will be a treat for the audience. He also revealed he prepared for the role in three months and he too shoots ten scenes in a day. Manoj said he was very keen to work in a web series and it is a good opportunity for actors to show their talent.

