The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayyee’s web show The Family Man will have a sequel. Recently makers of the web series confirmed that Bajpayyee starrer will have a second season after getting an overwhelming response from fans. The Family Man is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. For all the fans it is good news that their favourite show will have a sequel. The spy thriller was released on September 20 having 10 episodes in the first season.

Creator of the show Krishna DK revealed in a recent interview that they plan to have a second season and are currently working on how to take the story forward. In the new season, fans will see Srikant’s life after he completed Mission Zulfiqar. Apart from that, they will also show Suchitra and Arvind’s relationship closely. For those who haven’t seen the show this article may be a spoiler.

Director of the show DK said their show has got amazing response from fans and for them they are planning to make the second season with better content. He also added there has been a lot of pressure on them from fans who are looking forward to the second season and the makers will not disappoint them as in the digital age fans are liking such shows. Show like Mirzapur, Sacred Games among others were a big hit and are a giving a tough competition to The Family Man.

Talking about the show, The Family Man is a spy thriller that revolves around undercover agent Srikant Tiwari who tries to balance his job and family together. Srikant Tiwari’s role is played by Manoj Bajpayyee and he fits into the role perfectly. The actor has been praised fans for giving a mind-blowing performance. Apart from him, the web show also features Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary and others in pivotal roles. However, it will be interesting to see the new season, the release date has not been announced yet.

