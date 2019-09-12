The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming web series has stormed the internet as the trailer has got more than 19 million views on YouTube. Manoj talks about his role said that he took 3 months to get into the role, with that he also shot ten scenes in one day. No doubt the actor has done justice to every role given to him from Gangs of Wasseypur Sardar Khan to Special 26 CBI officer

The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee has already marked his mettle in Bollywood and is all set to recreate his prowess acting magic on the digital platform with his upcoming web series The Family Man. The trailer of the series, which will premier on Amazon Prime Video, was recently dropped by the makers on several social media platforms. The trailer has created a buzz among viewers, who have been waiting to see Manoj in the new avatar.

Talking about the same Manoj said, he is quite happy with the concept of the show as the directors, Raj and DK have done a brilliant job, and this series will definitely be a treat for the audiences to watch. The National award-winning actor also revealed that he spent over 3 months while prepping for the role, adding it was quite a tedious task. He further revealed that he had to shot over 10 scenes in a day, which indeed reflects his hard work and dedication towards his work.

Also Read: AltBalaji show Mission Over Mars Episode 1 review: Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Palomi Ghosh and Nidhi Singh are the heroes in this inspirational story

The Baby actor also expressed his views on the ongoing trends in the industry. He said that content has become the king of the cinema and those who have unique ideas can make the most of it. He added that he is happy for the young talents who are carving their own space in the industry.

The web series starring Bajpayee is scheduled to release on September 30, 2019. This is going to be the first time that Bajpayee would appear on the OTT media platform. The trailer has garnered over 19 million views and it would be interesting to watch what Bajapyee has to serve us with his new family man-cum-NIA agent avatar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App