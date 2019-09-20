The Family Man Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer latest web show The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the spy thriller has got a positive response from audience as well as critics. Watch the trailer here.

The Family Man Review: The much-awaited web show featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the main lead is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the Indian web show comprises of 10 episodes and after watching the series, it can be said that it is a binge-watch. Fans are calling it one of the best spy thrillers so far. In the digital age, the fan following of web shows has increased and the audience is liking the shows like Sacred Games, Made In Heaven, Lust Stories, Delhi Crime, Mirzapur and others. Now, the latest show The Family Man starring Manoj and Priyamani in the main lead is streaming on Amazon Prime and audience are looking forward to watching it this weekend.

Talking about the show, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen playing the role of field agent named Srikant Tiwari. In the series, his job is to predict all the terrorist attacks that are going to happen. Manoj is accompanied by his partner Sharib Hashmi who is playing the character of JK. Their relationship is better than Manoj’s relationship with his wife played by Priyamani.

Makers of the show have kept the audience entertained by adding humour in most of the scenes. Bajpayee is also seen spend time with his family because he’s a family man as the title of the show suggests. The web show has been making headlines because of Ganga Of Wasseypur actor Manoj and after watching the show he proves to be taking responsibility of the series. The investigative genre shown in the show is outdates but the makers have worked on the show with fresh ideas.

Many celebrities and audience have expressed their love for the show on social media by calling it a binge-watch. Creators of the show Raj and DK are being criticised for showing unorthodox understanding of the world, they have shown similar work in Go Goa Gone and Stree. However, fans are waiting to watch the show on the weekend and give their reviews on it. Watch the trailer here:

