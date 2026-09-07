The Family Man Season 4: Manoj Bajpayee Gives Major Update On Srikant Tiwari’s Return; Here’s What We Know

The wait for The Family Man Season 4 may finally be moving in the right direction. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the much-loved intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, has shared a fresh update on the next chapter of Raj & DK’s acclaimed spy thriller. Speaking to Variety India, Bajpayee said discussions around the fourth season are expected to begin soon. He added that once those conversations start, the script will be finalised before the cast begins preparations and locks dates.

There is, however, no official OTT release date yet.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say about The Family Man Season 4?

Bajpayee’s latest comments suggest that the project is moving towards its next stage rather than being a distant possibility. The actor said the constant questions from viewers about the show’s return are flattering, adding that the process will move from discussions to script finalisation and then preparation.

The update comes after creator Raj Nidimoru confirmed in June that Season 4 is already in development. Raj and Krishna DK had revealed that they were working intensely on the screenplay, with the creators describing Seasons 3 and 4 as parts of one larger story.

When will The Family Man Season 4 release on OTT?

For now, there is no confirmed release date for The Family Man Season 4. Amazon Prime Video remains the show’s home, but the platform has not announced a premiere date.

Earlier in June, Bajpayee had suggested that the fourth season could go on floors around the middle of 2027 once Raj & DK complete their other commitments and the script receives its final touches. That means viewers should not expect Srikant back on screen immediately. The writing and production process still has to play out.

What happened at the end of The Family Man Season 3?

Season 3 took Srikant to the Northeast, where he became involved in the political crisis surrounding Project Sahakar, a peace initiative aimed at bringing different rebel groups together. Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rukma emerged as the season’s central antagonist, while Srikant’s pursuit of him became increasingly personal.

The finale deliberately left Srikant’s fate uncertain. After his confrontation with Rukma, he is badly injured and his vehicle crashes. He manages to get out before collapsing, with the episode cutting to black without confirming what happens to him next. The season also expanded Raj & DK’s interconnected spy universe with Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael Vedanayagam from Farzi appearing in the story. With Raj & DK already writing the next chapter and Bajpayee now confirming that discussions are about to begin, one thing is clear: Srikant Tiwari’s story is far from over.

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