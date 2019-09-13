The Family man song Dega Jaan has been released today, it is all about the hardship and difficulties of the common man who tried to manage his life between spy and a family man.

The Family Man is a web series that will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The web series is starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role where he depicts the role of a National Intelligence Officer. He performed a job where he has to protect his family and the nation from the terrorist. Also, he has to protect the family from the consequences of his job. The low paying job which increases the struggle of the common man. Also the series is about hardship, struggle, and difficulties of a common man.

The song Dega Jaan from the series The Family Man has been released today, it is a gist of the series and will connect you with its lyrics. The song began with Kabir Doha which is a motivation itself. The song was beautifully sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sachin-Jigar.

The film is made by debutant directors Raj Nidimore and Krishna as they came together for the first time. We can say the way had direct the vision it is commendable because projecting Manoj Bajpayee is not that easy. The makers earlier have done films like Shore in the city, Go Goa Gone and Stree. Manoj Bajpayee is one of the actors who put all his efforts into the character. He had done many roles similar to this but not exactly like this. He was highly appreciated in Akshay Kumar starrer Special26 where he performed the role of a cop.

Well talking about his entry in the web series, he is also trying to head his hands in the web entertainment platforms. Such platforms are open for experiments and give the opportunity to do hit and trial. These platforms came with a huge audience and the content could reach a broader level. Actors like NawasuddinSidiqui and Pankaj Tripathi are now the kings of the web platform and of course, Radhika Apte had done commendable jobs in term of web series.

