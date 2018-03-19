Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi, who featured in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium, and Fukrey Returns has bagged the role of the leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Indian adaptation of popular Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars which is on the novel of the same name by John Green. The remake marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and will be produced by Fox Star Studios.

Bollywood is gearing up for the Indian adaptation of popular Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars and the makers have finally announced the name of the leading lady who will pair opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the much-anticipated remake. Newbie Sanjana Sanghi, who has featured in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium, and Fukrey Returns will be playing the lead role in this Hindi remake of the classic romantic film The Fault In Our Stars. Helmed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra, The Fault In Our Stars’ Indian adaptation will be backed by Fox Star Studios.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news of Sanjana being paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the much-awaited remake and wrote, “The wait ends… Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chhabra finalize the leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood blockbuster #TheFaultInOurStars… Sanjana Sanghi… Mukesh Chhabra directs the film.” Sanjana has earlier featured in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium, and recently in Fukrey Returns. This will be the first time when the actress will be playing the lead role in a Bollywood film. The music will be given by AR Rahman.

The wait ends… Fox Star Studios and Mukesh Chhabra finalize the leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput for the Hindi adapation of the Hollywood blockbuster #TheFaultInOurStars… Sanjana Sanghi… Mukesh Chhabra directs the film. pic.twitter.com/ydyV5ouJL7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018

Happy to announce that the talented and beautiful @SanjanaSanghi96 will be co-starring alongside @itsSSR in my debut directorial project #TheFaultInOurStars produced by @foxstarhindi & music by the master @arrahman pic.twitter.com/8NQ1KgIewy — mukesh chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2018

While Sanjana will be playing the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster, Sushant will play the role of Augustus Waters. The Fault In Our Stars is based on the novel by John Green. The Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, who is a renowned casting director. The Hollywood version of The Fault In Our Stars was helmed by Josh Boone and featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

