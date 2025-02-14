Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

Despite securing a Golden Globe nomination, which she ultimately lost to Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here, Jolie is reportedly disillusioned with the industry.

The Final Push? Angelina Jolie Might Quit Hollywood After Oscar Snub Due To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston


Angelina Jolie is reportedly enraged after being overlooked by the Oscars for her role as opera icon Maria Callas. Despite receiving widespread critical acclaim, she failed to secure a nomination, which insiders claim has left her devastated.

Angelina Jolie Expected an Oscar Win

Sources reveal that Jolie, 49, believed her performance in Maria was a career-defining moment and fully expected to take home an Academy Award. “The buzz around her role was immense, and she was convinced this would bring her back to the top of Hollywood,” an insider shared.

Blaming Brad Pitt for Industry Blacklisting

Jolie is said to be certain that her former husband, Brad Pitt, played a role in her Oscar snub. Insiders claim she believes Pitt, 61, launched a “smear campaign” against her, which has turned the industry against her.

Their divorce, finalized in December after an eight-year legal battle, was marked by intense disputes. “Angie feels Brad has worked hard to paint her as the villain in their breakup, and she’s convinced his efforts were successful,” a source revealed.

Jennifer Aniston’s Alleged Involvement

Speculation also suggests that Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, may have contributed to Jolie’s struggles in Hollywood. “It’s been two decades since Angelina and Brad got together, but Jennifer still hasn’t moved past it,” an insider claimed. “She has powerful allies in the industry who continue to support her.”

However, a source close to Pitt denies any involvement, stating he never bad-mouthed Jolie or sought to damage her career.

Angelina Jolie Considers Leaving Hollywood

Despite securing a Golden Globe nomination, which she ultimately lost to Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here, Jolie is reportedly disillusioned with the industry.

The Oscar snub has only reinforced her desire to step away from acting. “She has been vocal about wanting to leave Hollywood behind,” a source stated. “This might be the final push she needed to focus entirely on her humanitarian work.”

ALSO READ: Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna Will Give You All The Goosebumps You Need 

Filed under

angelina jolie brad pitt Jennifer Aniston

