‘The Format Is Here To Stay’: TukTuki Founder On Why Micro Dramas Aren’t A Passing Trend

Imagine watching a drama that ends in just two minutes. Sounds shocking, right? But there is one such platform which offers micro dramas with episodes of two-minute duration, designed for viewers who prefer entertainment on-the-go. The platform has crossed over one million downloads with its micro drama content. In an interview with NewsX, Founder and CEO Anshita Kulshrestha spoke about the rise of micro dramas, the role of AI, competition from OTT platforms and her journey of building India’s homegrown micro drama platform.

Q1. How can two minute dramas become the next daily soap?

Anshita Kulshrestha: I’d reframe this by saying the daily soap isn’t disappearing, it’s being disaggregated. What made soaps work was emotional continuity: characters you cared about, conflicts that escalated, the pull to come back. A well-made micro-drama series delivers exactly that, just in two-minute installments.

What we’ve cracked is the daily ritual problem. Traditional soaps built habit through fixed broadcast slots. We build it through cliffhangers and micro-payments, when a viewer pays Rs 3 to find out what happens next, that’s a stronger loyalty signal than passive appointment viewing. The Tier 2 and Tier 3 audience doesn’t have forty-five minutes anymore. They have the commute, the lunch break, the gap between tasks. Micro-dramas fit that window. The habit is real, it just looks different.

Q2. How can niche micro-drama platforms compete with OTT giants entering the space?

Anshita Kulshrestha: The giants entering validates the format more than it threatens the pioneers. Any big entity building a micro-drama vertical means the viewing data told them they had to.

What they can’t replicate quickly is intimacy. Large platforms are built for breadth, they’re not deeply expert at anything. A niche platform that’s spent two years understanding exactly what a Bhojpuri-speaking audience from Lucknow wants in a relationship drama has a depth advantage that doesn’t transfer just because a bigger player allocates budget. The survival strategy is to go deeper, not broader. Own a genre, own a language market, own an emotional register so specifically that a large platform’s general offering can’t substitute. Loyalty here is earned through relevance.

Q3. Will TukTuki be a potential disruptor to OTT and TV viewing habits?

Anshita Kulshrestha: We’re already disrupting, just not by stealing from OTT. We’re activating screen time OTT was never capturing: the twenty minutes on a bus, the queue at a government office. That time I wasn’t going to a big streaming platform. It was going to reels and nothing particularly engaging. We’re bringing narrative into that space.

The longer-term shift is generational. The audience coming into prime viewership now has grown up mobile-first. Fixed broadcast slots and forty-five minute episodes feel foreign to them. Micro-dramas are native to how they consume. TukTuki’s ambition is to prove this is a genuine entertainment category in India, not a subgenre of short video, but its own thing with its own talent ecosystem and audience relationship.

Q4. Is the rise of micro dramas a fad or the future of mobile first entertainment?

Anshita Kulshrestha: Fads spike and collapse. What we’re seeing is a format that’s proven itself sequentially across markets. China scaled it to a multi-billion dollar industry, Southeast Asia followed, and India is now building its own version. That’s not a fad cycle, that’s a format finding its footing.

More fundamentally, micro-dramas aren’t a trend sitting on top of mobile consumption, they’re an expression of it. Mobile-first audiences have different attention patterns, different content windows, different expectations of narrative pacing. The medium has changed. It would be strange if the stories told on it didn’t change too. The format is here to stay. The question is which platforms build genuine audience loyalty rather than just catching a moment.

Q5. How is AI transforming storytelling, production and audience discovery in the micro-drama industry?

Anshita Kulshrestha: At TukTuki, AI strategy is driven by a clear business reality, we launch at least 15-20 new titles a month. Managing that volume without compromising quality is genuinely hard, and AI has now become the central to how we do it, but precisely deployed.

On production, AI has transformed the infrastructure, pre-production workflows, localisation pipelines, voiceovers at scale, asset generation. Where we’ve deliberately not used AI is at the creative core. Our audience is sophisticated about drama, they feel the difference between a story written by someone who understands their world and one optimised by an algorithm. The cliffhanger that makes someone tap and pay ₹3 comes from a writer who understands human desire at a level AI can’t yet replicate. The studios that win will use AI to do more, faster, while keeping the creative instinct firmly human.

Q6. From startup to one million downloads: Anshita Kulshrestha’s journey of building India’s homegrown micro-drama platform

Anshita Kulshrestha: The million downloads felt significant from the outside. From the inside, it felt like the point where we stopped proving the concept and started building the company. The early years were genuinely hard in ways that weren’t always visible. We were building a format without an established playbook in India, micro-drama had proven itself in China, but content sensibilities and monetisation logic are quite different here. We had to figure out what Indian micro-drama even was. Decisions that felt like gambles at the time focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 audiences, investing in talent-led storytelling over cheap production, building a content calendar that could sustain volume look like strategy in retrospect. A million downloads is a proof point. The work of building something that genuinely matters is still ahead.

Q7. What does it take to create a new entertainment category? Lessons from Anshita Kulshrestha’s entrepreneurial journey

Anshita Kulshrestha: Category creation requires a tolerance for being misunderstood for longer than is comfortable. When we started, the industry response was a polite version of “interesting, but is this really a thing?” You have to believe in the signal you’re seeing before the data convinces everyone else.

Distribution logic matters as much as content quality. A great micro-drama nobody discovers doesn’t build a category. And you have to build for the audience you actually have, not the one that’s easiest to talk about. The Tier 2 and Tier 3 audience TukTuki serves is enormous and deeply underserved, but staying anchored to them when the easy thing would have been to drift toward metro-facing premium content required real discipline. That decision, more than any other, defines what TukTuki is.