‘The Format Is Here To Stay’: TukTuki Founder On Why Micro Dramas Aren’t A Passing Trend

Q1. How can two minute dramas become the next daily soap?
Q2. How can niche micro-drama platforms compete with OTT giants entering the space?
Q3. Will TukTuki be a potential disruptor to OTT and TV viewing habits?
Q4. Is the rise of micro dramas a fad or the future of mobile first entertainment?
Q5. How is AI transforming storytelling, production and audience discovery in the micro-drama industry?
Q6. From startup to one million downloads: Anshita Kulshrestha’s journey of building India’s homegrown micro-drama platform
Q7. What does it take to create a new entertainment category? Lessons from Anshita Kulshrestha’s entrepreneurial journey
With a decade of experience in journalism, Rituparna began her career covering politics before expanding into video storytelling, and eventually specialising in entertainment and lifestyle. A Kolkata soul with a boarding pass always ready, she reports, travels, and tastes her way through culture — one headline at a time.