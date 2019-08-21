The Girl On The Train first look: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her next film titled The Girl On The Train. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, recently Parineeti Chopra shared her first look from the film, Have a look

The Girl On The Train first look: After impressing the fans with rom-com film like Jabariya Jodi, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to conquer the hearts with her next project titled The Girl on the Train. It is a mystery thriller film which is a remake of 2016 Hollywood film of the same title. Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the film also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari in lead roles. Recently, the lead actor shared the first look from the film.

In the photo, Parineeti is seen sitting in a bathtub with scary wounds on her head. Her entire face is filled with a mix of blood and water flowing on her skin. Talking about her expression, Parineeti is looking very puzzled and horrified and is lost in her own thoughts.

The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is bankrolled under the banners of Reliance Entertainment. In the film, Parineeti Chopra plays the role of an alcoholic divorcee who later gets involved in a missing person’s investigation.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s first look–

In an interview, the director of the film, Ribhu praised Parineeti Chopra and called her among the allrounders of the industry. He revealed that he worked very closely on Parineeti Chopra’s look and balanced her entire face on the shades on black, brown and green in makeup. Moreover, to get into the skin of the character, Parineeti Chopra has also worked very hard on her body language and on dialogue delivery as well.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in war drama film Bhuj The Pride of India with costars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Duggabati, Sanjay Dut, and Ammy Virk. Directed by Abhishek Dushaiya, the film will hit the screens on August 14, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App