The Girl On The Train first look social media reaction: The first poster of mystery thriller drama The Girl On The Train featuring Parineeti Chopra was released today. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment, the film is the remake of 2016 American film with the same name. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwari and Vishakh Vadgama will also be a part of the film. It is slated to hit the silver screens in 2020.

Parineeti Chopra took to social media and shared the first look of her forthcoming film The Girl On The Train. In the photo, Parineeti can be seen sitting in a bathtub with a wound on her forehead and blood all around. The actor looks in a shocking state and lost in her own thoughts. In the film, Parineeti will be seen playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who eventually gets involved in the investigation of a missing person.

Just after the poster was released, social media users reacted to it. Parineeti is being appreciated for her look in the thriller and fans cant wait to watch the movie. The first poster of The Girl On The Train has got a positive response from fans and they are eagerly waiting for all the latest updates related t the film. Have a look at how social media responded to the poster.

😲😲

Girl u r looking different..

Wow..after watching this pic, I'm sure r going to rock this character 🤟🏻All the best Pari👏🏻#TheGirlOnTheTrain — (`◕‿◕´) 🅢🅗🅡🅤🅣🅘 (`◕‿◕´) (@proud_2beIndian) August 21, 2019

i can't wait for #TheGirlOnTheTrain 💖 love u pari😘 — Dhiraj (@DhirajK52008047) August 21, 2019

All the best to yet another under rated actress if Bollywood

Hopefully you get what your talent truly deserves now — ben (@Iamben27) August 21, 2019

Omg watta look Pari… M sure this will be one of ur biggest hits ever. Good luck and all d best. — mihirr nanduu (@MihirNandu) August 21, 2019

wow!! so excited , all the best ❤️❤️ — 🧠 (@reemxza) August 21, 2019

Eagerly waiting for this mam!! 👍 — Rohan Mittal (@Rohan0388) August 21, 2019

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Bhuj The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Duggabati, Sanjay Dut, and Ammy Virk. The war drama is slated to release on August 14, 2020. Apart from this, the actor has been working on Saina Nehwal biopic being directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar slated to release next year.

