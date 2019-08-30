The Girl On The Train: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming film– The Girl On The Train with costars Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the mystery thriller is a remake of American film of the same title of 2016. Recently, Parineeti Chopra shared a stunning picture from the sets, have a look

The Girl On The Train: After conquering the hearts with Kesari and Jabariya Jodi, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is back on screens with a mystery thriller drama–The Girl On the Train. The film is the remake of 2016 American flick with the same title. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film narrates the story of a divorcee Mira Devraj, who is an alcoholic and later gets stuck into a missing person’s investigation.

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishita Dutt, Kriti Kulhari who was last seen in Mission Mangal, Vatsal Sheth and Avinash Tiwary in supporting roles. It seems that Parineeti Chopra is much excited for the film as recently the actor broke her digital detox and shared a BTS photo from the sets.

In the photo, Parineeti Chopra is looking cool dressed in white top and blue jagging. To add more to her looks, Parineeti is also carrying a leather jacket, which is suiting her look well. Further, she is also seen wearing a pair of shades.

Take a look at her recent picture–

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is a dark comedy film with costars Pankaj Tripathi, Archana Puran Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha and Neena Gupta. After Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti Chopra will feature in war drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is a biopic based on Indian Air Force squadron Vijay Karnik, played by Ajay Devgn. The story is based on Vijay, who kept the Bhuj airport running during the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App